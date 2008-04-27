Sunday, June 3 , 2018, 12:36 am | Fair 59º

 
 
 

Boat Bottom Paints Getting a Test at Santa Barbara Harbor

Concerned about copper toxicity, Waterfront Department embarks on a search to find an alternative boat coating.

By Karl Treiberg | April 27, 2008 | 2:16 p.m.

{mosimage}

Hundreds of years ago, sailors realized the benefits of using copper to reduce marine growth on wooden ship hulls. Before copper, hulls fouled rapidly, reducing speed and inviting marine worms to devour boats. Fiberglass, steel and aluminum have replaced wood as primary boat-building materials, but copper remains the preferred anti-fouling agent.

Just as hull materials changed over time, bottom paints are about to change. Water-quality studies throughout California, the East Coast and Europe indicate elevated levels of dissolved copper in most marinas. California has established a very low threshold for copper toxicity, so alternative bottom paints are being broadly tested.

There are currently two approaches to alternative bottom paints: nontoxic (super slick) and zinc. The nontoxic alternative to copper is to make the surface so slick that marine organisms have difficulty attaching to it. Preliminary tests indicate that vessels operating at high speeds can knock off any marine growth. What’s left can be wiped off with a soft cloth. Although zinc, like copper, is also toxic to the type of marine organisms that attach to hulls, the threshold for toxicity is higher than copper’s. Some prominent paint manufacturers are offering zinc-based bottom paints as an alternative to copper-based paints.

Santa Barbara Harbor is hosting the next round of research on noncopper bottom paints. California Sea Grant and UCSB have installed experimental panels throughout the harbor painted with various noncopper bottom paints. Researchers will monitor the panels regularly for a year to determine growth rates on different paints. In addition, Santa Barbara Channelkeeper is conducting a unique experiment in which four different noncopper paints have been applied to the hull of its boat in the Harbor.

Finally, the Waterfront Department will soon apply noncopper bottom paint to one of its patrol boats. Between the Sea Grant/UCSB research, the Channelkeeper experiment and the patrol boat experiment, identifying a noncopper bottom paint that works best for our harbor may be right around the corner.

Karl Treiberg is the Santa Barbara Waterfront Department‘s waterfront facilities manager.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 