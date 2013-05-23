Bob Adams, Bill MacKinnon Join Casa Dorinda’s Governing Board

Casa Dorinda welcomes Bob Adams and Bill MacKinnon to the Montecito Retirement Association Board of Directors.

“We are honored to have Bob and Bill share their strong business and financial knowledge with us,” said Ron Schaefer, chief executive officer at Casa Dorinda. “Their extensive backgrounds in banking and strategic consulting will help lead Casa Dorinda into a very prosperous future.”

Adams was a founding partner of Adams Cohen & Associates and Adams Cohen Securities, as well as an organizer and founding shareholder for the Madison National Bank. Previously, he served as senior vice president of corporate finance at E.F. Hutton, as general partner in corporate finance at Loeb Rhoades & Co., and as assistant vice president in the Corporate Financial Research Department at Chase Manhattan Bank.

Adams holds a master’s degree in business administration from the Wharton School of Finance & Commerce and a bachelor’s degree in economics from Brown University.

Joining Adams on the board of Casa Dorinda is MacKinnon. He is the president of MacKinnon Associates, a strategic consulting firm providing counsel on organizational and management issues to boards, CEOs and other senior officers. Prior to establishing MacKinnon Associates, he was the vice president in charge of General Motors’ personnel administration and development staff.

MacKinnon holds a master’s degree in business administration from Harvard Business School and a bachelor’s degree from Yale University.

Casa Dorinda is a private LifeCare Continuing Care Retirement Community (CCRC) owned and operated by the Montecito Retirement Association, a nonsectarian, nonprofit, tax-exempt organization.

The Montecito Retirement Association has a 16-member, volunteer Board of Directors. All board members live in the Santa Barbara and Montecito communities and serve on the board because of a personal commitment to excellence at Casa Dorinda. The Board of Directors is responsible for the policies and management of Casa Dorinda.

Casa Dorinda is located in the heart of Montecito on the historic Bliss estate. It combines private medical care and a culturally rich environment to truly elevate retirement living. Click here for more information.

— Toby Ayars is a publicist representing Casa Dorinda.