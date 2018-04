Posted on July 13, 2013 | 7:45 a.m.

Source: Angulo Family

Bob Angulo, 77, of Santa Barbara, passed away on July 4, 2013.

A Celebration of Life will be held July 27, 2013, at the Santa Barbara Elks Lodge #613, 150 N. Kellogg Ave. in Goleta. Call McDermott-Crockett & Associates Mortuary at 805.569.2424 for the time. There will be a Groovin’ in the Grove Car Show until 2 p.m. July 27.

Please join us and share your best memories of Bob. If you have photographs of Bob, please bring them to share with us.

......No Regrets…....

U.S. Navy Interment is pending.