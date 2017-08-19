Bob Bryant to Receive 2017 Good Scouter Award

Los Padres Council, Boy Scouts of America, will pay tribute to local philanthropist Bob Bryant at its annual event, Scouting: A Celebration of Youth 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 19, at the Santa Barbara Club, 1105 Chapala St., Santa Barbara.

Sponsorships and event tickets are available starting at $150.

Bryant is the founder and owner of Bryant & Sons Jewelers, a Santa Barbara business that has served customers for some 50 years.

Bryant is a philanthropist who has been supporting youth in scouting along with other charities in Santa Barbara. He and his family are a driving force of the Council of Alcholism and Drug Abuse in the community.

The Bryant family established the Daniel Bryant Youth & Family Treatment Center, which is set up to provide a safe, effective outpatient treatment for youth ages 10-19, who are struggling with substance abuse.

Anyone interested in showing support for Bryant while receiving the 2017 Good Scouter Award may reserve a sponsorship or seat by contacting Carlos Cortez, [email protected], calling 967-0105, or writing to Los Padres Council, Attention: A Celebration of Youth, 4000 Modoc Road, Santa Barbara, CA 93110.

Scouting: A Celebration of Youth is an annual event hosted by Los Padres Council, Boy Scouts of America. Its purpose is to honor individuals within the Santa Barbara area who've provided extraordinary service to the community.

Los Padres Council, Boy Scouts of America, serves some 9,000 youth living in San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties though its programs, Camp Rancho Alegre and the Outdoor School.

— Carlos Cortez for Los Padres Council, Boy Scouts of America.