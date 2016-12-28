No Need to Think Twice About Celebrating 30 Years of Dylan Music at Lobero

Bob Dylan 30th Anniversary Concert Celebration will be presented on Friday, Jan. 13, as part of the Lobero LIVE series of specially curated evenings in rock 'n roll, courtesy of Hale Milgrim in Go to Hale: Film Series 1 at the Lobero Theatre, 33 E Canon Perdido St., Santa Barbara.

Milgrim’s musical journey started behind the counter at Isla Vista’s Discount Records and has spiraled upward through a succession of positions at major record labels, leading eventually to a stint as the president of Capitol Records.

Since returning to Santa Barbara with his wife Anne, Milgrim has continued to work with and support local music including the Sings Like Hell series, and put on a regular radio show, called Go to Hale, for several years on KTYD.

The community can join Milgrim for a visual, musical journey through live concert footage from pivotal moments over the last 50 years complete with his memorable insights, commentary and illumination.

For Bob Dylan: 30th Anniversary Concert Celebration, A Toast to 54 Years of Bob Dylan’s Career as a Recording Artist, doors open at 7:03 p.m. and the program begins at 7:28 p.m. sharp.

Dubbed "Bobfest" by Neil Young, the 30th Anniversary Concert Celebration is a live performance in recognition of Dylan's 30 years as a recording artist.

Recorded on Oct. 16, 1992, at Madison Square Garden in New York City, the concert features many artists performing classic Dylan songs, before ending with songs from Dylan himself. Performers include members of Booker T. and the MG's, Kris Kristofferson, Roger McGuinn, Ronnie Wood, Johnny Cash and June Carter, Neil Young, Lou Reed, Eddie Vedder and The Band.

Seating is general admission. Tickets at $15 each are on sale now at the Lobero Box Office, 963-0761 and Lobero.com.

Pre-show refreshments will be available beginning at 6:28 p.m. on the Esplanade, along with silent auction and other activities provided by Lobero LIVE and KTYD. Proceeds from this evening benefit the Lobero Theatre.

At the silent auction, there will be special pieces from Milgrim's lifetime in the record biz, with all proceeds supporting live music on the Lobero stage. Items include the following:

Heart, Gold Record (500,000 copies sold) for “All I Wanna Do is Make Love to You.” Starting Bid: $100

Tom Cochran, Gold Record (500,000 copies sold) for Mad Mad World. Starting Bid: $100

Howard Jones, Platinum Record (1 million copies sold) for Dream Into Action. Starting Bid: $100

Harold Melvin & the Blue Notes, Gold Record (500,000 copies sold) for “If You Don't Know Me by Now." Starting Bid: $75

Rickie Lee Jones sales award from Warner Brothers Records. Starting Bid: $75

Midnight Star, Gold Record (500,000 copies sold) for “Headlines.” Solar Records. Starting Bid: $75

Signed posters from Lobero LIVE concerts. Starting Bid: $50 each

Odetta, 1/17/08

Colvin & Earle, 9/6/16

Dave Brubeck, 8/27/07

Linda Ronstadt, 4/21/16

Lucinda Williams, 3/16/15

Mikail Baryshnikov, 6/20/06

Savion Glover, 11/16/03

There also will be lower-priced items for sale, including unsigned Lobero posters, collectibles, CDs and DVDs.

— Angie Bertucci for Lobero LIVE.