Bob Field Announces Campaign Finance Reform Initiative, $900 Contribution Cap

Third District County Supervisor candidate Bob Field has announced maximum campaign contribution limits for his campaign of $900 per individual or corporation and challenged all 3rd District Supervisor candidates to voluntarily agree to the same limits.

“We have the opportunity today to make significant progress towards solving a huge problem in Santa Barbara County” Field said. “The future of our county and the character of our communities are for sale to the highest bidder.”

“Due to an ongoing failure on the part of our elected local officials, there is absolutely no limit to how much money corporations, unions and individuals can contribute to campaigns for local offices,” Field said. “Within our county, the power of money to influence the outcome of elections and the subsequent behavior of our elected officials is unbridled.”

In contrast, for federal campaigns there is a $2,700 contribution limit, and for state campaigns the contribution limit is $4,200.

Santa Barbara County used to have responsible legal limits, but historical legislative shenanigans wiped out the former limits and local politicians have failed to act to impose any new ones.

Other Coastal counties have acted responsibly regarding individual donations, including the following:

» County of Ventura, donations limited to $750

» San Diego County, donations limited to $500.

» San Francisco County, donations limited to $500.

» Santa Cruz County, donations limited to $400.

In addition, dozens of California cities have adopted limits, including 32 in Los Angeles County alone with an average cap of $550.

“We end up with candidates on the right who are financed by big oil and other special interests and on the left, by unions. Campaign contribution limits are essential to return local control to the local residents” Field said.

Regarding candidates who have already taken huge amounts of money from individual contributors Field said, “They can simply send it back. Think how much more their supporters will appreciate them for that.”

— Bob Field is a candidate for 3rd District Supervisor.