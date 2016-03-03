Wednesday, June 27 , 2018, 11:43 pm | Fair 63º

 
 
 
 

Bob Field Announces Run for Third District Santa Barbara County Supervisor

By Bob Field | March 3, 2016 | 9:57 p.m.

Bob Field, an 18-year resident of the Santa Ynez Valley and former chairman of the Valley Planning Advisory Committee (VPAC), announced Thursday his campaign for Santa Barbara County Third District Supervisor.

“To serve as supervisor at this time is the natural progression in my long service to the public to protect and preserve the rural character that we all love about Santa Barbara County, while helping it grow and change for the better” said Field.

As an example of his qualification for this position, Field offered, “I have the desire and ability to find common ground, despite strongly differing opinions on sometimes emotional issues. This is demonstrated by my work on the Santa Ynez Valley Community Plan.

"Working with former Supervisor Firestone we pulled the draft Plan out of the ashes, and cooperating closely with Supervisor Farr it was brought to popular and successful completion.”

Field noted that the Third District supervisor position is a particular challenge with regard to balancing constituents’ needs, not just within the district but across the county.

“This tough job requires someone with civility who has relevant  experience, deep familiarity with the key issues, and who won’t treat it like a part-time job. In addition — due to the enormous adverse consequences to the county — it is imperative that anyone elected to this position absolutely can be trusted to stand strong in opposition to fee-to-trust.”  

“The lack of any such “right of center” candidate in the Third District race has called me to serve.” Field said.

Priorities include preservation of the unique rural/agricultural character of the county, protection of neighborhoods, development of better-paying jobs, improved availability of workforce housing, and improved infrastructure.

In addition, he said, “it is imperative that we become proactive about our numerous water-related issues, and that our county government return a greater percentage of tax dollars to residents in the form of efficient and effective services.”

Field is a retired high-tech entrepreneur and venture capitalist who has served as officer and/or director of a dozen public and private corporations.

He also has over 20 years experience with public and private water agencies, including 15 years of volunteer service as chairman and CEO of a mutual water company in the Santa Ynez Valley.

 

