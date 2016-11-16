Bob Gray Joins Easy Lift Transportation Board of Directors

Easy Lift Transportation has announced that Bob Gray has been added to its board of directors.



Gray earned his bachelor of arts degree in political science and history at UCSB. After then serving three years as a naval officer, he came back to Santa Barbara and returned to UCSB to achieve his teaching credential. He taught for Santa Barbara School District for 33 years; first at La Cumbre Junior High then at San Marcos High School.

While at San Marcos, Gray instituted the community service requirement, which was later adopted by all area high schools. From 1989-96 he chaired the supervisory committee of the Santa Barbara Teachers' Federal Credit Union and was a member of its board of directors from 1996-2005, the last four years as president.

Since retiring, Gray has dedicated himself to community service.



“This is a very exciting time for Easy Lift as we have had the biggest spike in ridership since the passage of the Americans with Disabilities Act in 1990," said Ernesto Paredes, Easy Lift executive director.

"We are very honored Mr. Gray has joined the team, and look forward to his leadership in program development to further increase the efficiency of our programs to meet the demand of our community,” Paredes said.



Gray joins Eric Miller, (president) reverse mortgage advisor, American Advisors Group; Karen Johnson (secretary) active Easy Lift passenger, advocate for disabled individuals; Dave Johnson (interim treasurer) retired, Santa Barbara Public Works director; Mac A. Johnson, owner, Home Instead Senior Care; and Matthew Dentinger, attorney, Yardi Systems.

— Adriana Marroquin for Easy Lift Transportation.