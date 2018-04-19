Thursday, April 19 , 2018, 2:27 pm | Fair and Breezy 68º

 
 
 
 

Business

After 20 Years in Job, Santa Maria Chamber’s Bob Hatch Reflects on How Far Business Has Come

Retiring chamber of commerce CEO proud of accomplishments, partnerships and building momentum for business community

By Gina Potthoff, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @ginapotthoff | March 29, 2014 | 11:55 p.m.

The bare, off-white walls of the outgoing Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce CEO’s office seemed a sign of the times, a reminder to all who entered that Bob Hatch would soon be leaving his longtime post.

In an interview with Noozhawk last week, Hatch talked about the recent renovations that prompted him to take down the numerous plaques and certificates of recognition, and the motivation he lacked to make more nail holes in the walls of an office he has decided to depart after 20 years in June.

A heavy subject, but always in good spirits, Hatch light-heartedly turned the conversation by pointing out that “Hatch” isn’t even the name on the placard that rests on his desk anymore.

A “No Pets” sign from a friend has taken its place, another memento he hasn’t bothered to move while more important work is afoot — like finding someone to replace Santa Maria’s most well-known business advocate.

“You just kind of know when the time comes,” the 67-year-old said. “My career has already kept me away enough from my family.”

Even as he said it, and meant it, Hatch made clear he couldn’t have picked a more fulfilling career to have fallen into years ago, when he was still searching for what he wanted to do after returning from military service in the Vietnam War.

Born in Lompoc, Hatch grew up in Solvang and briefly attended Allan Hancock College after graduating from Santa Ynez Valley Union High School in 1964.

When he left Hancock early to work, he was drafted into the Army and spent two years in the military, most of it in Vietnam earning commendation medals and three Purple Hearts.

He lived all over California and in Nevada, picking up odd jobs along the way, before he was offered a membership development gig with the Salinas Valley Chamber of Commerce.

Skeptical, Hatch turned the job down — he was making good money in hospital administration— before reconsidering.

“I enjoyed it because it was a people job,” he said.

The Monterey Peninsula Chamber of Commerce created a new development director position for him, and he worked there until the Lompoc Valley Chamber of Commerce & Visitors Bureau recruited him for its top post.

Three years later, Hatch applied for and won the equivalent position at the Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce and Visitor & Convention Bureau.

“It was the hardest work I think I’ve ever done in my life, except when I was an infantry man in Vietnam,” he said of reshaping the struggling chamber. “We needed just to reconstruct the purpose of the chamber.”

Hatch hired a team to help him renew relationships with the City of Santa Maria and to generate partnerships with private, pro-business entities.

“It’s remarkable the work you can get done when you don’t care who gets the credit,” he said, noting a jump to 900 members from 650.

Even as he readies to rake in lots of credit during ceremonies others have planned, Hatch said he remains invested in the fate of northern Santa Barbara County business, which hopefully will retain momentum and not be sullied by the stringent guidelines of South Coast county officials.

He serves on a number of community boards and is in his 12th year as a trustee for the Orcutt Union School District Board of Education, a term that is up this fall and will require another decision.

Hatch joked that he has few hobbies — “Maybe I’ll dust off the golf clubs” — but planned to spend time with his wife of 31 years, Teresa, and their three grown children.

He said he hopes to help train a replacement, and will happily hand over the blank office walls for the new CEO to decorate.

Noozhawk staff writer Gina Potthoff can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Elizabeth Wagner
Elizabeth Wagner
"I consider myself to be an up front and honest agent and willing to talk my clients out of purchasing a property that isn’t right for them or won’t meet their needs in a year or two."

Full Profile >

 
 