Bob Hopper to Give Talk at SBCC on Navigating Health-Care Open Enrollment

Bob Hopper, Ph.D., nationally recognized author, educator and speaker on health-care reform, will be presenting “Health-Care Reform: Navigating the New Annual Open Enrollment” at Santa Barbara City College’s Schott Campus from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Nov. 15.

The course fee is $15. Pre-registration is encouraged, though same day registration is acceptable on a seat available basis. (Pre-register online by clicking here.)

Hopper will be helping attendees understand how to enroll in the new health insurance system based on the annual open enrollment period that runs from Nov. 15 to Feb. 15.

“This class will help you determine if you qualify for a premium and/or coverage subsidy and how to apply for health insurance that offers the best value for you and your family, whether on or off the California Exchange,” Hopper said.

SBCC's Center for Lifelong Learning launched “CLL Presents,” a lecture and special event series, inviting the community to hear from and interact with leading experts about timely, relevant subjects. These events are co-sponsored by CLL community partners and supporters in order to be available for reduced or free admission.

About Bob Hopper

Hopper owns Bob Hopper Insurance Services, a local insurance agency that specializes in individual health insurance and employer-sponsored group health plans. He has over 30 years experience in the healthcare industry, and is author of The HSA Strategy: The Future of Health Insurance in America, a continuing education textbook on health savings accounts for insurance agents.

A member of NAHU, the National Association of Health Underwriters, he recently received his national certificate on the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act.

Hopper enjoys working with individuals and employers to make insurance simple and easy to understand and can be reached at 805.966.4900 or by clicking here.

— Lynnette Coverly is a publicist representing Bob Hopper Insurance Services.