Sunday, June 17 , 2018, 6:13 pm | Mostly Cloudy 64º

 
 
 
 

Bob Hopper to Give Talk at SBCC on Navigating Health-Care Open Enrollment

By Lynnette Coverly for Bob Hopper Insurance Services | November 11, 2014 | 3:05 p.m.

Bob Hopper, Ph.D., nationally recognized author, educator and speaker on health-care reform, will be presenting “Health-Care Reform: Navigating the New Annual Open Enrollment” at Santa Barbara City College’s Schott Campus from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Nov. 15.

Bob Hopper
Bob Hopper

The course fee is $15. Pre-registration is encouraged, though same day registration is acceptable on a seat available basis. (Pre-register online by clicking here.)

Hopper will be helping attendees understand how to enroll in the new health insurance system based on the annual open enrollment period that runs from Nov. 15 to Feb. 15.

“This class will help you determine if you qualify for a premium and/or coverage subsidy and how to apply for health insurance that offers the best value for you and your family, whether on or off the California Exchange,” Hopper said.

SBCC's Center for Lifelong Learning launched “CLL Presents,” a lecture and special event series, inviting the community to hear from and interact with leading experts about timely, relevant subjects. These events are co-sponsored by CLL community partners and supporters in order to be available for reduced or free admission.

About Bob Hopper

Hopper owns Bob Hopper Insurance Services, a local insurance agency that specializes in individual health insurance and employer-sponsored group health plans. He has over 30 years experience in the healthcare industry, and is author of The HSA Strategy: The Future of Health Insurance in America, a continuing education textbook on health savings accounts for insurance agents.

A member of NAHU, the National Association of Health Underwriters, he recently received his national certificate on the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act.

Hopper enjoys working with individuals and employers to make insurance simple and easy to understand and can be reached at 805.966.4900 or by clicking here.

— Lynnette Coverly is a publicist representing Bob Hopper Insurance Services.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 