Bob Lingl, Scott McAninch Join CASA Board of Directors

Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of Santa Barbara County, a nonprofit organization that trains and supports volunteers to advocate for abused and neglected children in the dependency court system, has announced the appointment of Bob Lingl and Scott McAninch to its board of directors.

“The CASA Board of Directors welcomes two new members from northern Santa Barbara County," said board president Patty Santiago.

"Since CASA is a countywide program, it is important that our board of directors reflects the population we serve. Bob Lingl and Scott McAninch are both residents of Lompoc," she said. "CASA maintains an office in Lompoc, but until now did not have board representation from that community.”

Lingl served on the Lompoc Planning Commission from 2006-08. In 2008, he was elected to the Lompoc City Council and re-elected in 2012.

In 2014, as an elected official, he served on local nonprofit boards and commissions including Lompoc Boys and Girls Club, Lompoc YMCA, Lompoc Hospital Foundation and Lompoc Veterans’ Memorial building restoration committee.

Lingl is a U.S. Navy veteran and retired laboratory scientist. In the 2016 election cycle, he was re-elected Mayor of Lompoc.

McAninch is a native of Lompoc. He earned a bachelor of science degree in Forestry and Natural Resource Management from Cal Poly San Luis Obispo and holds a Juris Doctor from Golden Gate University School of Law in San Francisco.

Upon graduating, he retured to Lompoc and became an attorney with an environmental law firm in Santa Barbara. Today, he is an associate attorney with the Santa Maria law firm of Kirk and Simas, where he works on business, real estate, and environmental matters.

For more information about CASA, contact Crystal Moreno, 739-9102 ext. 2594 or email [email protected]

— Marissa Acker for CASA.