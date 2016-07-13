Bob Orach Says He Won’t Seek New Term on Santa Maria City Council

Longtime Santa Maria City Councilman Bob Orach has decided not to run for re-election.

Ending speculation, Orach, 73, announced his retirement plans on Wednesday, days before the filing period for the council race opens.

Four-year terms now filled by Orach and Councilwoman Terri Zuniga and Mayor Alice Patino will expire this fall, with both women announcing their re-election plans last month.

Orach is the longest serving member currently on the council after first joining the panel 1986.

“After 30 years of enjoyable times for the city … it’s time for me to retire from politics and maybe let some others move in and come with some different ideas,” he said.

During his time, Orach has been involved in multiple decisions, including bringing state water to the Santa Maria Valley.

“I’m most proud of bringing state water to Santa Maria because of the importance of that for ourselves, the entire valley and going forward, as we see now with the drought,” Orach said. “We help replenish and improve the quality of the basin because of our state water allocation.”

“We needed that to reduce the hardness of the water,” he added.

He also is proud of the facilities in the city — new library, police station, recreation facilities and more.

He moved to Santa Maria to manage the Zellerbach Paper Co. branch, and later worked for several companies in the financial sector.

Additionally, he was the resource development manager for the United Way of the Central Coast for more than six years.

He also worked for Community West Bank as vice president of sales & business development for northern Santa Barbara County and Toyota of Santa Maria.

Over the years, Orach has volunteered for and belonged to numerous nonprofit organizations, including the Santa Maria Valley Youth Soccer League, the Rotary Club, and the Santa Maria Elks.

He previously served on the Recreation and Parks Commission.

When he decided to run for political office, he took his wife Mary Ellen to lunch to get her support. She asked what other activities he would give up since to free up time for the duties.

“I said I’ll give up a number of things,” he said. “I never did.”

Orach has been married to Mary Ellen Orach for more than 40 years. He has a son, John David, who lives in Santa Barbara with his family.

“It’s been a great ride. I’m getting older and there are other things in life such as golf and that,” Orach said, just before he began hitting a bucket of golf balls.

The nomination period for council seats opens July 18 and continues through Aug. 12.

However, in races in which the incumbent chooses not to run for re-election, the filing period is extended to Aug. 17

