Bob Weir, RatDog Rock the Santa Barbara Bowl

Legendary Grateful Dead guitar player Bob Weir brought his band, Ratdog, to the Santa Barbara Bowl on Thursday night.

The night was filled with collaboration and improvisation.

Chris Robinson Brotherhood opened the show in the afternoon heat. Robinson joined Ratdog in the first set for two songs, "Sugaree" and Deal."

Central Coast fiddle player Phil Salazar joined in for the second set jam session. The second set featured many classics, including "Dark Star," "The Other One," "Standing on the Moon."

The encore, "Liberty," was a fitting tribute to send the fans off for the Independence Day weekend.

Set I

Jam

The Music Never Stopped

She Belongs to Me

Mama Tried

Jus’ Like Mama Said

Sugaree with Chris Robinson

Deal with Chris Robinson

Set II

KC Moan

Corrin

Dark Star

That's It for the Other One

Cryptical Envelopment

The Faster We Go The Rounder We Get (The Other One)

We Return to the Castle

Stuff

Standing on the Moon

Johnny B. Goode

E:Liberty

— Steve Kennedy is a local photographer.