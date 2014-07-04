Bob Weir, RatDog Rock the Santa Barbara Bowl

Legendary Grateful Dead guitar player Bob Weir brought his band, Ratdog, to the Santa Barbara Bowl on Thursday night.
The night was filled with collaboration and improvisation.
Chris Robinson Brotherhood opened the show in the afternoon heat. Robinson joined Ratdog in the first set for two songs, "Sugaree" and Deal."
Central Coast fiddle player Phil Salazar joined in for the second set jam session. The second set featured many classics, including "Dark Star," "The Other One," "Standing on the Moon."
The encore, "Liberty," was a fitting tribute to send the fans off for the Independence Day weekend.
Set I
Jam
The Music Never Stopped
She Belongs to Me
Mama Tried
Jus’ Like Mama Said
Sugaree with Chris Robinson
Deal with Chris Robinson
Set II
KC Moan
Corrin
Dark Star
That's It for the Other One
Cryptical Envelopment
The Faster We Go The Rounder We Get (The Other One)
We Return to the Castle
Stuff
Standing on the Moon
Johnny B. Goode
E:Liberty
— Steve Kennedy is a local photographer.