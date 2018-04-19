Bob Weir, RatDog to Play Santa Barbara Bowl with Chris Robinson Brotherhood

Bob Weir and RatDog will play the Santa Barbara Bowl on Thursday, July 3 with special guest the Chris Robinson Brotherhood. Tickets will go on sale at 1 p.m. this Saturday, March 29.

With a touring history that has made him one of the most traveled road musicians of all time and a restless music personality that has kept him occupied for more than 50 years, Weir knows a thing or two about staying fresh and living in the moment.

Although best known as one of the founding members of the Grateful Dead, adding Dead staples such as “Truckin’,” “Sugar Magnolia” and “Cassidy” to the band’s catalog, Weir obtained a long and affluent music career that has allowed him to do what he loves and share it with others for nearly his entire life.

RatDog has undergone many changes, both in personnel and musical approach. The band has evolved from a blues revue into a musical fusion of backgrounds and talents; complex, energetic and adventurous. The members are no longer a supporting cast for frontman Weir but a full force powerhouse, capable of taking music fans to new and mystical places every night.

Now composed of original members Weir and Lane (percussion, vocals) and Rob Wasserman (bass), in addition to Jeff Chimenti (keyboards, vocals), Steve Kimock (guitars) and Robin Sylvester (bass, vocals), RatDog has truly come into its own. The RatDog experience delights and exhilarates, and as Bob says, "If you like what you hear, do come again." And the fans are always more than happy to accommodate.

On April 29, the Chris Robinson Brotherhood returns from gathering the ineffable with Phosphorescent Harvest, their third long-playing album for Silver Arrow Records. Having first unshackled the air with Big Moon Ritual (June 2012) and the Magic Door (September 2012), the band — Robinson (lead vocals, guitar), Neal Casal (guitar, vocals), Adam Macdougall (keys, vocals), George Sluppick (drums) and Mark Dutton (bass, vocals) — will open for Weir and RatDog at Santa Barbara Bowl for an unforgettable night.

Don’t miss your chance to see Weir and RatDog with special guest the Chris Robinson Brotherhood perform at the Santa Barbara Bowl on July 3. Ticket prices are $43.50 to $63.50, plus applicable service charges.

