Thursday, April 19 , 2018, 3:39 pm | A Few Clouds and Breezy 68º

 
 
 
 

Bob Weir, RatDog to Play Santa Barbara Bowl with Chris Robinson Brotherhood

By Scott Bauer for Nederlander Concerts | March 26, 2014 | 2:49 p.m.

Bob Weir and RatDog will play the Santa Barbara Bowl on Thursday, July 3 with special guest the Chris Robinson Brotherhood. Tickets will go on sale at 1 p.m. this Saturday, March 29.

With a touring history that has made him one of the most traveled road musicians of all time and a restless music personality that has kept him occupied for more than 50 years, Weir knows a thing or two about staying fresh and living in the moment.

Although best known as one of the founding members of the Grateful Dead, adding Dead staples such as “Truckin’,” “Sugar Magnolia” and “Cassidy” to the band’s catalog, Weir obtained a long and affluent music career that has allowed him to do what he loves and share it with others for nearly his entire life.

RatDog has undergone many changes, both in personnel and musical approach. The band has evolved from a blues revue into a musical fusion of backgrounds and talents; complex, energetic and adventurous. The members are no longer a supporting cast for frontman Weir but a full force powerhouse, capable of taking music fans to new and mystical places every night.

Now composed of original members Weir and Lane (percussion, vocals) and Rob Wasserman (bass), in addition to Jeff Chimenti (keyboards, vocals), Steve Kimock (guitars) and Robin Sylvester (bass, vocals), RatDog has truly come into its own. The RatDog experience delights and exhilarates, and as Bob says, "If you like what you hear, do come again." And the fans are always more than happy to accommodate.

On April 29, the Chris Robinson Brotherhood returns from gathering the ineffable with Phosphorescent Harvest, their third long-playing album for Silver Arrow Records. Having first unshackled the air with Big Moon Ritual (June 2012) and the Magic Door (September 2012), the band — Robinson (lead vocals, guitar), Neal Casal (guitar, vocals), Adam Macdougall (keys, vocals), George Sluppick (drums) and Mark Dutton (bass, vocals) — will open for Weir and RatDog at Santa Barbara Bowl for an unforgettable night.

Don’t miss your chance to see Weir and RatDog with special guest the Chris Robinson Brotherhood perform at the Santa Barbara Bowl on July 3. Ticket prices are $43.50 to $63.50, plus applicable service charges.

Tickets are available at all Ticketmaster outlets, including the Arlington Theatre, the Santa Barbara Bowl box office and Walmart. To charge by phone, call 800.745.3000. Click here to order online.

The Santa Barbara Bowl is located at 1122 N. Milpas St. Call 805.962.7411.

— Scott Bauer represents Nederlander Concerts.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 