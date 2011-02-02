Bob Wilcher: There’s a Reason Many People Don’t Stick with Fitness Resolutions

So you’ve made your new year’s resolution to get fit. How is it going? Has it started yet? What are your plans to get started? What are the secrets to success?

With the Internet at our fingertips, information is abundant everywhere. You can find reputable information from well-known and trusted sites about how to eat and how to burn off the excess fat. So what is stopping you?

What about infomercials? There are some really well put-together programs out there that will produce results every time. Unfortunately, the majority of people who purchase exercise programs off an infomercial never get around to doing the program. Many people don’t even take it out of the box and six months later sell it on eBay. Most of those who do try it will not stick with it. What the heck is going on?

The reason most people don’t stick to their fitness and health resolutions is because they have no support. Who is going to do a program in their living room consistently? Not many. In fact, very few. Actually, almost none.

The only long-term solution is to have accountability. We need someone to check on us and hold us to our goals. How many years have you made the same fitness and health resolutions, and how many years have you succeeded?

You could hire a personal trainer if you have a ton of money to spare. You better budget at least $200 a week. You could also hire a personal trainer to work with you in a small group. This is a less expensive option, and you have the advantage of other people who are counting on you. However, you better budget about $100 a week. What if you don’t want to spend the money on either of these?

What if there was a place that was less than $100 per month for unlimited group classes lead by a trainer? What if it also had the highest quality equipment and trainers? What if you knew that all you had to do was show up and you would get the most efficient hour of exercise possible? What if you knew that the recipe works every time? What if it was a place for both beginners who are scared of exercise as well as competitive individuals who are looking to test their fitness against others? What if it was also a place where everyone was encouraging, fun and social? Does this sound interesting?

