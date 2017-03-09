Bob Williams Is Out as UCSB Men’s Basketball Coach

College Basketball

After 19 years, the university decides not to extend his contract

The Bob Williams era of UCSB men’s basketball came to an end Thursday, when the university’s director of athletics announced that the school would not be renewing the coach's contract.

Director of Athletics John McCutcheon said in a statement that he “informed Coach Williams on Thursday that the university will not be extending his contract beyond the current term.”

The contract expires in August.

Williams just completed his 19th year at UCSB, with his team suffering a 6-22 record and a last-place finish in the Big West (4-12). The team failed to qualify for the Big West Tournament for the first time in his career.

He is the winningest coach in program history, compiling a record of 313-260, including 15 winning seasons, five 20-win campaigns and three NCAA Tournament appearances. His best season was in 2007-08, when the Gauchos went 23-9 and won its second Big West regular season title with a 12-4 conference record.

Williams was the longest tenured Division 1 head basketball coach west of the Mississippi River.

"I've had 19 great years at this university,” Williams told KEYT’s Mike Klan in a recent interview. “They’ve given me a real opportunity. I've got 27 years in the UC system, and 42 years of coaching. So I've had a great career and feel really good.”

Williams previously coached at UC Davis, where he won a NCAA Division 2 national championship before coming to UCSB. He also coached two years at Menlo College.

McCutcheon, who is attending the Big West Tournament and meetings in Anaheim, said in his statement that “public speculation and the potential impact to our men's basketball team members have prompted me to make this announcement now. I hope to meet with team members on my return to campus but will have no additional comments at this time."