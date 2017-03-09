Friday, June 1 , 2018, 11:01 am | Fair 64º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
College Basketball

Bob Williams Is Out as UCSB Men’s Basketball Coach

After 19 years, the university decides not to extend his contract

Bob Williams just completed his 19th season as men’s basketball coach at UCSB. He is the winningest coach in program history. Click to view larger
Bob Williams just completed his 19th season as men’s basketball coach at UCSB. He is the winningest coach in program history. (UCSB Gauchos photo)
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | March 9, 2017 | 5:10 p.m.

The Bob Williams era of UCSB men’s basketball came to an end Thursday, when the university’s director of athletics announced that the school would not be renewing the coach's contract.

Director of Athletics John McCutcheon said in a statement that he “informed Coach Williams on Thursday that the university will not be extending his contract beyond the current term.”

The contract expires in August.

Williams just completed his 19th year at UCSB, with his team suffering a 6-22 record and a last-place finish in the Big West (4-12). The team failed to qualify for the Big West Tournament for the first time in his career.

He is the winningest coach in program history, compiling a record of 313-260, including 15 winning seasons, five 20-win campaigns and three NCAA Tournament appearances. His best season was in 2007-08, when the Gauchos went 23-9 and won its second Big West regular season title with a 12-4 conference record.

Williams was the longest tenured Division 1 head basketball coach west of the Mississippi River.

"I've had 19 great years at this university,” Williams told KEYT’s Mike Klan in a recent interview. “They’ve given me a real opportunity. I've got 27 years in the UC system, and 42 years of coaching. So I've had a great career and feel really good.”

Williams previously coached at UC Davis, where he won a NCAA Division 2 national championship before coming to UCSB. He also coached two years at Menlo College.

McCutcheon, who is attending the Big West Tournament and meetings in Anaheim, said in his statement that “public speculation and the potential impact to our men's basketball team members have prompted me to make this announcement now. I hope to meet with team members on my return to campus but will have no additional comments at this time."

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 