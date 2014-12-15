Bob Woodward to Speak in Santa Barbara on ‘Presidential Leadership and the Price of Politics’

Bob Woodward, legendary investigative reporter and nonfiction author, will speak about “Presidential Leadership and the Price of Politics” at noon Friday, Jan. 16 in the Coral Casino at the Four Seasons Resort The Biltmore Santa Barbara.

Tickets to the luncheon, part of the Mosher Foundation’s series on Moral and Ethical Leadership in the American Presidency, cost $100 each and may be purchased online only by clicking here.

Woodward, a member of the Washington Post since 1971, has won nearly every American journalism award, and the Post won the 1973 Pulitzer Prize for his work with Carl Bernstein on the Watergate scandal. In addition, Woodward was the main reporter for the Post’s articles on the aftermath of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks that won the National Affairs Pulitzer Prize in 2002.

Woodward won the Gerald R. Ford Prize for Distinguished Reporting on the Presidency in 2003. The Weekly Standard called Woodward “the best pure reporter of his generation, perhaps ever.”

In 2003, Albert Hunt of The Wall Street Journal called Woodward “the most celebrated journalist of our age.” In 2004, Bob Schieffer of CBS News said, “Woodward has established himself as the best reporter of our time. He may be the best reporter of all time.”

Woodward has authored or co-authored 16 nonfiction books in the last 36 years. All 16 have been national bestsellers, and 12 of them have been No. 1 national nonfiction bestsellers.

Woodward’s most recent book, The Price of Politics, is an intimate, documented examination of how President Barack Obama and the highest profile Republican and Democratic leaders in the U.S. Congress attempted to restore the American economy and improve the federal government’s fiscal condition.

The leadership series features Doris Kearns Goodwin at the Westmont President’s Breakfast on March 6 and Ron White at Westmont on May 26.

— Scott Craig is the media relations manager for Westmont College.