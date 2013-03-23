Bob Wormser Held Court as Mainstay of Powerhouse Santa Barbara High Tennis in 1940s, ‘50s

If longtime Santa Barbara High School sports fans were asked to name a coach who won three CIF Southern Section championships prior to the 1950s, the answer — if it came at all — would almost certainly be Clarence Schutte, the legendary football coach whose teams won those titles in 1935, 1938 and 1940.

That would be understandable given that Schutte came back after serving in the Army Air Force during World War II and led the Dons to two more CIF football finals, both close losses, and also coached baseball and golf before taking over as athletic director in the latter years of his career.

Nevertheless, the answer would be only half-right unless it also included Bob Wormser, whose only interscholastic coaching was in boys’ tennis.

Wormser came to SBHS in 1938, the year that Schutte logged his second CIF football title, and didn’t retire until 1955. His three championship years came in 1939 (his first year as head coach), 1941 and 1942.

While that achievement alone merits a story, research produced equally interesting biographical information. Robert Wormser was the only child of one of the co-founders of S&W Fine Foods in San Francisco and conceivably did not have to work a day in his life.

However, after graduating from San Francisco’s Lowell High School, he completed a BA at Harvard in 1922, enrolled as a student teacher at Santa Barbara State Teachers College in 1924, became a faculty member there in 1926 and served four years as a junior supervisor in the campus training school.

He then completed work for an master’s in Education at Stanford in 1932. After six months in Europe, he came to Santa Barbara and taught English and dramatics at Santa Barbara Junior High School before transferring to SBHS in 1938.

In his first year at the Home of the Dons, Wormser assisted the boys’ tennis program as Tom Kruger won a CIF Southern Section singles championship.

In addition to the CIF Southern Section team championship won by Wormser’s Dons in 1941, the doubles team of Herb Benham and Tom Van Fleet also captured the CIF/SS crown. Van Fleet died in Colorado in 2001, but is known to have carried his love of tennis wherever he lived. The Colorado Youth Tennis Foundation credits Van Fleet as “... instrumental in establishing the Grand Junction Tennis Club” and later becoming “... involved in the tennis program in Boulder.”

Benham, however, at last report was still living in Mammoth Lakes, and when informed of the first, but unsuccessful, nomination of Wormser for the Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table Coaches’ Hall of Fame in 2012, said, “It is well-deserved.” He went on to describe a number of ways that Wormser aided boys’ tennis at SBHS. Like Van Fleet, Benham has continued his love of tennis to the present, playing in father-son tournaments.

Wormser was briefly out of coaching during World War II. He was already 41 when the war began, but he served briefly as assistant field director for the American Red Cross. Then, as he reported to the Harvard University Alumni Office, “... when my request for overseas service was denied, I decided to return to my work at the high school. I find this work as enjoyable and satisfying as on the day I began to teach.”

In 1947, the SBHS boys’ tennis program produced a CIF/SS Doubles championship by juniors Stan Green and Jim Herd, who defeated a South Pasadena High School 11th-grade duo in the finals. The same four players met again in the finals in 1948, with South Pasadena prevailing.

Finally, although Wormser retired in spring of 1955, it should be noted that the doubles team of Jim Pagliotti and Leroy Gilbert that very year won still another CIF/SS championship. Gilbert’s whereabouts could not be determined, but Pagliotti (interestingly, like Van Fleet) moved to Colorado, where in a phone conversation, he agreed that Wormser had been involved in the program, although not as head coach. Pagliotti remembered him fondly.

When Wormser retired, citing health reasons, he moved to Pasadena, where for the next several years, he reportedly gave “free tennis lessons to the youth of Pasadena.” For the next decade or more, he was in medical facilities. He died in 1971.

Noozhawk’s note from author Bob Wakefield:

“I chanced upon his (Coach Wormser’s) records only after I had connected on a social network with Stan Green, one of the aforementioned doubles champions from 1947. I was so impressed with Wormser’s achievements that I undertook research that has twice resulted in my nominating him for the SBART Hall of Fame.

“I feel it worthy of mention that in calling at least a half-dozen former SBHS coaches, players and others who knew Wormser, each person characterized him — without being asked — as ‘generous,’ and one man said ‘philanthropic,’ in terms of aiding students who could not afford equipment for tennis. He also reportedly used his own money for transportation to summer tournaments around California.

“Oh, I never did master swimming, and for a long time, I was afraid that I had caused Mr. Wormser’s early retirement.”]

— Bob Wakefield, a 1949 graduate of Santa Barbara High School under the name of Bob Johnson, never played tennis, but for several semesters had Coach Wormser as a swimming instructor at the old YMCA pool. A 1957 UC Santa Barbara graduate, Wakefield was an educator for 33 years, retiring in 1990, but writing for fun since.