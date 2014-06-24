Bobbi Lee Silva of Santa Maria, 1962-2014

Posted on June 24, 2014 | 3:50 p.m.

Source: Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary

Bobbi Lee Schaefer Silva, 51, of Santa Maria, Calif., passed away in the loving presence of her family on the morning of June 23, 2014.

She was born in Anchorage, AK, on the Fourth of July in 1962 to parents Richard Louis Schaefer and Flora Loretta Michalke.

She grew up in Santa Maria and graduated from Santa Maria High in 1979.

After graduating high school, she moved to San Jose, where she became a well-respected and beloved educational sign language interpreter; a career that lasted almost 20 years.

Bobbi was a talented and creative writer, an avid antiquer, and craved her simple adventures on the weekend with her soulmate, Jim, and her treasured grandkids. She had a very endearing soul that loved to sing, dance, tell jokes, laugh and care for her many cherished pets. She was very proud of her family and friends and showed her loved for them with all that she was and did for others.

Bobbi is survived by her husband, James Scott Silva. She is also survived by her daughter Madilyn Ramos, and her four children, River, Emma, Leo and Noah; her daughter Sarah Evans and her son, Daniel; and brothers and sisters Richard Schaefer, Kathleen Andrade, Janice Pollitt, Joseph Schaefer, Christine Nelson and Constance Holguin.

A viewing will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 25 at the chapel of Dudley Hoffman Mortuary. A funeral service will also be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 26 at the chapel of Dudley Hoffman Mortuary. Please bring your favorite picture of or with Bobbi to place in a memory book for the family.

Click here to leave a condolence for the family. Arrangements entrusted to Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary.