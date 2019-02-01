Bobby De La Guerra’s Pin Lifts Santa Barbara Wrestlers Over Nordhoff

Wrestling

Santa Barbara High senior wrestler Bobby De La Guerra had a memorable senior night as he pinned his opponent in the final bout of the night, giving the Dons a 34-30 non-league dual match victory over Nordhoff on Thursday.

The 126-pound De La Guerra and Edgar Diego were honored for their contributions to the program for four years. Diego won his 152-pound bout in a 15-2 major decision.

The Dons also got pins from Oscar Munoz at 138 pounds, Logan O'Keefe at 145, Phoenix Lyle at 160 and Michael Esparza-Loza at 180

In a girls bout, Santa Barbara's Al'asha Aparicio pinned Naomi Rogers of Nordhoff.

Next up for the Dons wrestlers is the Channel League Championships on Saturday at Cabrillo.



