Bobcat Shot After Biting Woman Near Solvang

By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | October 2, 2014

A bobcat was shot and killed Thursday afternoon after attacking a woman at the Alisal Guest Ranch near Solvang.

Crews were called out at about 12:30 p.m., and found a woman who had suffered minor injuries to her head and arm, said Capt. David Sadecki of the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The bobcat appeared to be sick, Sadecki said, adding that state Fish & Wildlife wardens were notified.

The woman was sitting on a bench when the animal attacked her, said Lt. James Solis of the Fish & Wildlife Department.

"It jumped on her head and she threw it off," Solis said. "Then it latched on to her arm."

Wardens who responded to the scene located the bobcat, which they shot and killed, Solis said.

The animal was being tested for rabies, Solis said, and a necropsy may also be conducted.

"There's a good likelihood it was a sick animal," he said.

The attack was very unusual, Solis said, noting that bobcats typically are very shy.

"I've been doing a long time, and it's the first incident I've seen like this," he said.

The woman was taken to a local hospital for treatment, Solis said, but details on her condition were not available.

