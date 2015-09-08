Bodhi Path Center Celebrates Move to New Location

Advice

As a result of rapid growth, the Bodhi Path Center of Santa Barbara will host a free public event to share its move to a larger facility and new location. The greater Santa Barbara community is warmly invited to attend.

The Center Opening will be held Sunday, Sept. 20, 2015, 2–5 p.m. The day will be filled with a colorful array of fun activities.

The center is located at 102 W Mission, Santa Barbara.

Dawa Tarchin Phillips, the center’s resident teacher, will lead a 15 minute meditation and give a short talk on the benefits of mindfulness, awareness, kindness and wisdom in our everyday lives followed by a community practice of life release, shared refreshments and musical entertainment.

With raffle prizes, face painting for children and a great atmosphere, this will be a joyous celebration and dedication of the new space.

Appreciated by students for his joy, insight and clarity of presentation, Dawa ​Tarchin Phillips combines the unique perspective of a Western, international upbringing with the traditional training of an authentic Buddhist Lama.

Bodhi Path is an international organization of Buddhist centers that provide a non-sectarian approach to Buddha Dharma, instruction in Buddhist meditation and philosophy and guidance for practicing the path of awakening.

Bodhi Path Santa Barbara is a vibrant community of local dharma practitioners supporting each other toward a kinder, wiser and more free life.

— Jennifer Stroh volunteers for Bodhi Path Center.