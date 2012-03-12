Saturday, April 28 , 2018, 11:13 am | Fair 61º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Authorities Identify 3 Bodies Recovered Near Capsized Boat Off Santa Cruz Island

Vessel found during search for missing recreational boat out of Channel Islands Harbor

By William M. Macfadyen, Noozhawk Publisher | @noozhawk | updated logo | March 12, 2012 | 1:24 a.m.

U.S. Coast Guard crews searching for an overdue recreational boat found four bodies floating near a capsized vessel off Santa Cruz Island on Sunday. Three of the bodies have been recovered.

Authorities said the Coast Guard is investigating whether the overturned boat is a 24-foot craft that failed to return to Channel Islands Harbor on Saturday. The boat was reported missing early Sunday by a relative of one of the four men who were on it. Identities of the men were not disclosed.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department said Monday that three of the men have been identified as 37-year-old Sieng Sophorn Bun and 52-year-old Ramiro Alvarez Duarte, both of Oxnard, and 54-year-old Edgar Allen Isnec of Port Hueneme.

An air and sea search was launched that included Coast Guard vessels, a Sheriff’s Department helicopter and National Park Service rangers on Santa Cruz Island.

Three of the bodies were recovered from the scene Sunday near Platts Harbor. The fourth body has been located but crews were unable to reach it by nightfall Sunday. Six members of the Santa Barbara Sheriff’s Dive Team set out Monday morning to resume the search, and plan to continue until dusk

The Ventura County Star reported that the boat did not have any signs of a collision. The victims were not wearing life vests, according to The Star.

Platts Harbor is on the north side of Santa Cruz Island, about 25 miles south of Santa Barbara. The wide-open anchorage is known by mariners to offer little protection, with a swell that travels straight into the harbor.

Officials say the Santa Barbara County Coroner’s Office will perform autopsies.

Noozhawk publisher Bill Macfadyen can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 