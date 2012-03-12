Authorities Identify 3 Bodies Recovered Near Capsized Boat Off Santa Cruz Island

U.S. Coast Guard crews searching for an overdue recreational boat found four bodies floating near a capsized vessel off Santa Cruz Island on Sunday. Three of the bodies have been recovered.

Authorities said the Coast Guard is investigating whether the overturned boat is a 24-foot craft that failed to return to Channel Islands Harbor on Saturday. The boat was reported missing early Sunday by a relative of one of the four men who were on it. Identities of the men were not disclosed.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department said Monday that three of the men have been identified as 37-year-old Sieng Sophorn Bun and 52-year-old Ramiro Alvarez Duarte, both of Oxnard, and 54-year-old Edgar Allen Isnec of Port Hueneme.

An air and sea search was launched that included Coast Guard vessels, a Sheriff’s Department helicopter and National Park Service rangers on Santa Cruz Island.

Three of the bodies were recovered from the scene Sunday near Platts Harbor. The fourth body has been located but crews were unable to reach it by nightfall Sunday. Six members of the Santa Barbara Sheriff’s Dive Team set out Monday morning to resume the search, and plan to continue until dusk

The Ventura County Star reported that the boat did not have any signs of a collision. The victims were not wearing life vests, according to The Star.

Platts Harbor is on the north side of Santa Cruz Island, about 25 miles south of Santa Barbara. The wide-open anchorage is known by mariners to offer little protection, with a swell that travels straight into the harbor.

Officials say the Santa Barbara County Coroner’s Office will perform autopsies.

