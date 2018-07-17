Body Discovered Behind Buellton Business Not Considered Suspicious Death

The death of a woman found in Buellton on Tuesday morning is not considered suspicious, according to Kelly Hoover, spokeswoman for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.

Emergency personnel responded at approximately 10 a.m. to what initially was reported to be a transient sleeping in the area, Hoover said.

Deputies arrived to find that the person behind a business on the 20 block of West Highway 246 had died, Hoover added.

The woman's death is under investigation but is not considered suspicious, Hoover said.

The woman's name and age were not released pending notification of family members.

At approximately 1 p.m. Tuesday, deputies responded to a call regarding an elderly female who died from what appears to be natural causes in Buellton, Hoover said.

Her death is unrelated and is also not considered suspicious.

