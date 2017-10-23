Body of Elderly Man Discovered at Santa Barbara Harbor

Police say no foul play is suspected; victim's name withheld pending notification of relatives

The body of an elderly man was found Monday morning in the water at the Santa Barbara Harbor, according to the Santa Barbara Police Department.

The Santa Barbara Harbor Patrol responded at about 7:45 a.m. to West Beach on a report of a possible drowning victim floating in the water, said Sgt. Todd Johnson.

Upon arrival, they located a deceased person in shallow water near the Sea Landing walkway, and pulled the body to shore, Johnson said.

The victim was a Santa Barbara man, whose name was being withheld pending notification of relatives, John said, adding that it was apparent the victim had been dead for some time.

No foul play is suspected, Johnson told Noozhawk.

Santa Barbara County Coroner's personnel were dispatched to collect the remains.

