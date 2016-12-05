Body Found After Fire Extinguished in Drainage Pipe in Santa Barbara

Early morning blaze was discovered along northbound Highway 101 near Milpas Street exit ramp

Firefighters discovered a body early Monday after putting out a fire in a drainage culvert under Highway 101 near Milpas Street on Santa Barbara’s Lower Eastside.

Crews were dispatched shortly after 2 a.m. after smoke was reported billowing along the northbound freeway, about a quarter-mile west of the Salinas Street entrance ramp, Santa Barbara Fire Engineer Kevin Corbett said.

The site is along a freeway sound wall about 200 yards east of Milpas Street.

Firefighters arrived to find smoke and flames coming from a 4-foot-high drainage pipe, authorities said.

Emergency personnel at the scene told Noozhawk the body was found about 100 feet inside the concrete culvert, which has a black PVC lining and serves a development on the north side of the freeway just east of Milpas Street.

Details about the dead individual have not been released.

Two of the freeway’s three northbound lanes were shut down for several hours, Corbett said, but as of 7:45 a.m., only one remained closed.

The lane closures led to major traffic congestion during the morning commute.

Santa Barbara County Coroner’s Office personnel were called in to recover the body, Corbett said.

An autopsy is pending.

The incident and death remain under investigation.

