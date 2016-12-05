Sunday, April 15 , 2018, 7:34 am | Fair 50º

 
 
 
 

Body Found After Fire Extinguished in Drainage Pipe in Santa Barbara

Early morning blaze was discovered along northbound Highway 101 near Milpas Street exit ramp

Smoke pours from a drainage culvert along northbound Highway 101 in Santa Barbara early Monday. After firefighters extinguished the blaze, the found a body inside the culvert. Click to view larger
Smoke pours from a drainage culvert along northbound Highway 101 in Santa Barbara early Monday. After firefighters extinguished the blaze, the found a body inside the culvert. (Ryan Cullom / Noozhawk photo)
By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | updated logo 8:18 a.m. | December 5, 2016 | 8:01 a.m.
Firefighters douse a blaze in and around a drainage culvert under Highway 101 in Santa Barbara, just west of the Salinas Street entrance ramp. Click to view larger
Firefighters douse a blaze in and around a drainage culvert under Highway 101 in Santa Barbara, just west of the Salinas Street entrance ramp. (Ryan Cullom / Noozhawk photo)

Firefighters discovered a body early Monday after putting out a fire in a drainage culvert under Highway 101 near Milpas Street on Santa Barbara’s Lower Eastside.

Crews were dispatched shortly after 2 a.m. after smoke was reported billowing along the northbound freeway, about a quarter-mile west of the Salinas Street entrance ramp, Santa Barbara Fire Engineer Kevin Corbett said.

The site is along a freeway sound wall about 200 yards east of Milpas Street.

Firefighters arrived to find smoke and flames coming from a 4-foot-high drainage pipe, authorities said.

Emergency personnel at the scene told Noozhawk the body was found about 100 feet inside the concrete culvert, which has a black PVC lining and serves a development on the north side of the freeway just east of Milpas Street.

Details about the dead individual have not been released.

Two of the freeway’s three northbound lanes were shut down for several hours, Corbett said, but as of 7:45 a.m., only one remained closed.

The lane closures led to major traffic congestion during the morning commute.

Santa Barbara County Coroner’s Office personnel were called in to recover the body, Corbett said.

An autopsy is pending.

The incident and death remain under investigation.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

Santa Barbara firefighters investigate after a fire was extinguised in a drainage culvert under Highway 101 near Salinas Street. A body was found inside the pipe. Click to view larger
Santa Barbara firefighters investigate after a fire was extinguised in a drainage culvert under Highway 101 near Salinas Street. A body was found inside the pipe. (Urban Hikers / Noozhawk photo)
