Woman Walking Dog Struck, Killed by Train in Santa Barbara

Victim hit near the Butterfly Lane undercrossing for Highway 101

By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | updated logo | January 2, 2013 | 2:44 p.m.

A woman walking her dog was struck by an Amtrak passenger train and killed Wednesday near the Santa Barbara Cemetery, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.

The incident was reported about 10:30 a.m. on the railroad tracks about 100 feet north of the Butterfly Lane undercrossing for Highway 101.

The victim was a white female adult, but her name was not available, according to sheriff’s Sgt. John Froelicher.

The Amtrak was northbound, but its destination was not immediately known. Its next scheduled stop was Santa Barbara, Froelicher said.

The train remained stopped more than an hour after the incident, and it was unclear how and when the passengers would be able to continue their journey.

The woman apparently was walking her dog on a leash near the tracks when she was struck, Froelicher said.

Santa Barbara Police Department animal control officers took custody of the dog, a very old black Labrador retriever, and county coroner’s personnel were on scene recovering the remains.

The Coroner’s Office will conduct the investigation of the incident. Lt. Kelly Moore said no identification was found at the scene, so the Coroner’s Office will try to get an identification using fingerprints. 

The dog had a collar and leash on, but no tags and no chip, Santa Barbara police Sgt. Riley Harwood said.

It will be held at the county’s animal shelter until the woman is identified and her next of kin is notified.

Check back with Noozhawk for updates to this story.

Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli reported from the scene.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

