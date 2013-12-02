Saturday, June 9 , 2018, 11:11 pm | Fair 65º

 
 
 
 

Man Suspected in Stabbing Leaps to Death from Goleta Overpass

By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | December 2, 2013

A 66-year-old man suspected in a stabbing leaped to his death from a freeway overpass in western Goleta early Monday, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department.

Thomas Hutchison Jr., 66, jumped from the Cathedral Oaks Road overpass on Highway 101 at about 4:15 a.m., sheriff's spokeswoman Kelly Hoover said.

"When sheriff’s deputies arrived to make contact with the subject, he jumped from the overpass and landed below on the shoulder of the northbound 101 freeway," Hoover said. "Despite life-saving measures by paramedics, the subject was pronounced dead at the scene."

The incident began at about 4 a.m. at a residence on the 600 block of Mayrum Street, in a neighborhood near San Marcos High School, Hoover said.

Deputies found the victim — Rubel Trevino, 56 — who had been stabbed.

Trevino identified Hutchison — his business partner — as the person who had broken into his residence while he was sleeping and had attacked him, Hoover said.

Trevino told deputies he was able to run away and call for help, while his attacker fled in a vehicle to his home, which is near the Cathedral Oaks Road overpass, Hoover said.

"Approximately 15 minutes later, sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a subject attempting to jump from the Winchester overpass in Goleta," Hoover said.

Trevino was transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, where he underwent surgery and was recovering from his injuries.

Hutchison and Trevino appear to have been business partners in a company called About the Children LLC, with offices on Castilian Drive.

The company describes itself on its website as a "parental advocate group" that focuses on child support, custody and visitation, and divorce. It is listed elsewhere as a "document preparation" firm.

