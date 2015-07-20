Man Struck, Killed by Train Near Santa Barbara Zoo

Advice

Fatal incident involving an Amtrak train was the second in six days on the South Coast

A man was fatally injured Monday night when he was struck by an Amtrak train near the Santa Barbara Zoo, according to the Santa Barbara Police Department.

At about 5:40 p.m., dispatchers received a call that the train had struck a pedestrian in the area between Ninõs Drive and Los Patos Way, said police Sgt. Eric Beecher.

Emergency personnel responded to the scene, where the man, a white male in his 50s, was confirmed dead.

"We found him next to the train," Beecher said.

The body was found about 250 yard east of Niños Drive.

The victim had not been identified as of 9 p.m., Beecher said.

The train, the Amtrak Pacific Surfliner, was full of passengers, and was stopped on the tracks for about two and half hours while the coroner and Union Pacific Railroad police responded, he said.

The incident occurred just six days after another fatality involving a train on the South Coast.

On July 14, Maria Valasquez-Cruz, 21, was killed when she was hit by a train while walking on the tracks near Old Town Goleta.

