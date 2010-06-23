Body Found at East Beach; Cause of Death Not Known

Passers-by at East Beach stopped to check on a man in a sleeping bag Wednesday afternoon and discovered he was dead.

Santa Barbara police responded to a call at 1:10 p.m. and found a deceased man, believed to be in his 20s, in a sleeping bag in the beach area of Cabrillo Boulevard and Milpas Street.

“He had been lying there for some time,” said police Lt. Paul McCaffrey, a department spokesman. Someone went over to check on him and discovered he wasn’t breathing, he said.

At this point, McCaffrey said, the death is not considered to be a criminal homicide. A cause of death has not been released. McCaffrey said toxicology screens from the Santa Barbara County Coroner’s Office will reveal any alcohol or drugs in the man’s bloodstream.

McCaffrey said police had conducted numerous interviews with people in the area, including several homeless individuals. He could not confirm that the deceased man was homeless, however, and said the man’s identification has not been confirmed.

Social worker Ken Williams did confirm that the young man was homeless, and called the situation “very tragic.” Williams said that this is the 17th homeless death this year.

— Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .