Local News

Woman’s Body Found at Shooting Area in Mountains Above Santa Barbara

Sheriff's detectives investigating gruesome find at 'Glass Factory' gun range in Los Padres National Forest

Santa Barbara County sheriff’s detectives were investigating the circumstances surrounding a woman’s body that was found Saturday at the “Glass Factory” shooting range, along East Camino Cielo in the mountains above Santa Barbara. Click to view larger
Santa Barbara County sheriff’s detectives were investigating the circumstances surrounding a woman’s body that was found Saturday at the “Glass Factory” shooting range, along East Camino Cielo in the mountains above Santa Barbara. (Urban Hikers / Noozhawk photo)
By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | updated logo 5:41 p.m. | October 22, 2016 | 4:02 p.m.

A woman's body was found Saturday at a popular shooting area in the mountains above Santa Barbara, but officials were releasing few details on the circumstance of the death.

Emergency personnel were dispatched shortly before 10 a.m. to the “Glass Factory,” a public shooting area along East Camino Cielo in Los Padres National Forest.

Witnesses told Noozhawk the dead woman was found by a passerby on the range, which is closed due to fire restrictions, and a vehicle was parked nearby.

There were reports the victim had suffered a gunshot wound, but that could not be confirmed.

"Sheriff’s detectives with the Criminal Investigations Division responded to conduct an investigation to determine the circumstances surrounding the death," Hoover said. "At this point, this is an active investigation and no further information will be released."

Yellow police tape was stretched across the site, preventing public access.

Santa Barbara County sheriff’s detectives were on the scene through much of the day, but no information about the incident was available, said Kelly Hoover, a sheriff’s spokeswoman.

Check back with Noozhawk for updates to this story.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

