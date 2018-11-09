Body Found Below Old Highway 101 Bridge Along Gaviota Coast

Emergency personnel responded Friday for a report of a body found below the old Highway 101 bridge at the vista point near Arroyo Hondo on the Gaviota Coast.

CHP dispatchers received a report at about 8:15 a.m. that a man had jumped or fallen from the bridge, which formerly was part of the adjacent Highway 101.

State Parks personnel confirmed that a body was found unresponsive under the bridge, the CHP said.

Santa Barbara County fire personnel were on scene and working to bring the body up out of the canyon, where Arroyo Hondo Creek runs down to the ocean.

Fire Department spokesman Mike Eliason confirmed the fatality, and said the victim was in his early 50s.

His vehicle was found nearby, Eliason said.

Additional details were not immediately available.

Check back with Noozhawk for updates to this story.

