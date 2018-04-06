Body Found Hanging in Tree Near Highway 101 in Santa Barbara

Police say the victim, who was discovered by a train crew, was a 60-year-old transient

Emergency crews were called out Tuesday afternoon after a man's body was found hanging in a tree alongside Highway 101 in Santa Barbara.

A Union Pacific train crew reported the discovery about 4:20 p.m., according to Santa Barbara Police Lt. Ed Olsen.

The body was about 14 feet up the tree between the freeway and the railroad tracks east of the Los Patos Way offramp, he said.

The victim appeared to be a homeless man, and was outfitted with spikes on his feet like a lineman or tree trimmer would use, Olsen said.

The body visible from the freeway, "if you knew where to look," a witness told Noozhawk, adding that the man was wearing tan clothing.

No foul play is suspected, Olsen said, adding that the death was "definitely a suicide."

Firefighters were assisting officers in recovering the man's remains from the tree.

Police have confirmed the victim was a 60-year-old transient who was known to officers, according to Sgt. Riley Harwood.

His name was being withheld pending notification of relatives.

