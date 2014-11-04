Saturday, June 9 , 2018, 3:12 pm | Fair 73º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Body Found in Buellton Hotel Room; Suicide Suspected

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk News Editor | @magnoli | November 4, 2014 | 11:53 a.m.

Authorities responded to a Buellton hotel Tuesday after the manager reported a body found in one of the rooms, Santa Barbara County Fire Capt. David Sadecki said. 

"Apparently at the hotel, there was a do not disturb sign on the door so the maids didn't service the room yesterday, and the same thing happened today but the person was supposed to check out," he said.

"The manager opened the door and found somebody dead inside the room."

County Fire Station 31 responded to the scene at 51 E. Highway 246, which is the Pea Soup Andersen's Inn around 11: 20 a.m.

It is a hazmat station but the incident is not considered a hazmat issue, Sadecki added.

The death appears to be a suicide, Santa Barbara Sheriff's Department spokeswoman Kelly Hoover said. 

"The Coroner’s Office will be conducting a death investigation to determine cause and manner of death," she said in an email. 

No further details were available.

