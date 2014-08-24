Body Found In Car That Plunged Off Highway 154 Near Top of San Marcos Pass

Crash was reported Saturday night but crews were not able to locate wreckage and victim until Sunday

The body of an 82-year-old Santa Barbara man was found Sunday in the wreckage of a car that crashed overnight near the top of San Marcos Pass, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash was reported shortly before midnight Saturday, but the vehicle and the victim, Donald Newsam, were not located until about noon Sunday by crews operating from the air and ground, said Capt. David Sadecki, a Santa Barbara County Fire Department spokesman.

The vehicle, a Honda sedan, collided with a traffic sign, then came to rest against an oak tree about 30 feet off Highway 154, between the summit and Kinevan Road, Sadecki said.

Newsam was wearing a seatbelt, said CHP Officer Jonathan Gutierrez, but it is unknown whether he had been drinking.

The accident remained under investigation, Gutierrez said.

