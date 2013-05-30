Man’s Body Found in Bathroom at Oak Park

Santa Barbara police confirmed Thursday morning that a man’s body was found in a bathroom at Oak Park.

The man, described as being in his mid-40s, was found by a city parks employee in a stall at 8:45 a.m., according to Lt. James Pfleging.

“He was deceased, and evidence of narcotics use was found with him,” Pfleging said, adding that a passerby familiar with the man said he was seen the night before at the park with other people.

The Coroner’s Office will determine the cause of death and notify his family, and no foul play is suspected, Pfleging said.

The discovery at Oak Park comes two days after the body of a 57-year-old man was discovered near the Dolphin Fountain on Tuesday. No foul play was suspected in that death, police said.

