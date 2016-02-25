Body Found in Water at Santa Barbara Harbor

Police say death does not appear to be suspicious, case handed to Coroner's Office

A body was found Thursday morning in the Santa Barbara Harbor, police said.

The Santa Barbara Police Department got the call around 6:40 a.m. that a man's body was found in the water, Lt. Brent Mandrell said.

Some passersby pulled the body out of the water and called police.

"We don't have anything to indicate it's suspicious other than that so at this point we turned it over to the Coroner's Office," he said.

The unidentified man is between 40 and 60 years old, Mandrell said.

