Body Found Near Santa Barbara’s Mission Creek an Apparent Suicide

Santa Barbara fire and police personnel responded to the report of a body found Thursday in the area of West Montecito Street and Mission Creek, according to the Santa Barbara Police Department. The incident appeared to be a suicide, but the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Coroner's Bureau was en route to the scene and will investigate the cause of death, said Anthony Wagner, a police spokesman. No further information about the incident or the decedent was available. Click here for suicide prevention information and resources that are available 24/7. The National Suicide Prevention Line is available 24/7 at 1.800.273.8255, and the Santa Barbara County 24-hour, toll-free hotline is 1.800.400.1572. — Noozhawk managing editor Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today! Our professional journalists work tirelessly to report on local news so you can be more informed and engaged in your community. This quality, local reporting is free for you to read and share, but it's not free to produce. You count on us to deliver timely, relevant local news, 24/7. Can we count on you to invest in our newsroom and help secure its future? We provide special member benefits to show how much we appreciate your support.

Email I would like give... Monthly Yearly Once $ 10 /month $ 15 /month $ 25 /month $ /month Great! You're joining as a Red-Tailed Hawk ! Check Out >