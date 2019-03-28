Body Found Near Santa Barbara’s Mission Creek an Apparent Suicide

Santa Barbara fire and police personnel responded to the report of a body found Thursday in the area of West Montecito Street and Mission Creek, according to the Santa Barbara Police Department.
The incident appeared to be a suicide, but the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Coroner's Bureau was en route to the scene and will investigate the cause of death, said Anthony Wagner, a police spokesman.
No further information about the incident or the decedent was available.
Click here for suicide prevention information and resources that are available 24/7.
The National Suicide Prevention Line is available 24/7 at 1.800.273.8255, and the Santa Barbara County 24-hour, toll-free hotline is 1.800.400.1572.
