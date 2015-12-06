Monday, April 9 , 2018, 5:24 am | Fair 52º

 
 
 
 

Body Found in Vehicle Parked Along Highway 101 Near Rincon

CHP reported that death was preceded by a 'road rage' incident in Santa Barbara County

California Highway Patrol and Ventura County sheriff’s units responded to southbound Highway 101 near the Rincon on Sunday after a body was found in a vehicle parked alongside the freeway.
By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | December 6, 2015

Emergency personnel from Ventura County responded Sunday afternoon to Highway 101 just east of Rincon Point after a man’s body was discovered in a vehicle parked on the shoulder.

A road-rage incident in Santa Barbara County preceded the death, which has been categorized as a suicide, Officer V. Varela of the California Highway Patrol told Noozhawk on Monday.

Capt. Mark Franke of the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department had previously reported that the death might be connected to an ongoing investigation by California Highway Patrol officers from Santa Barbara County.

The man's body was found in a vehicle that was parked along the southbound freeway just east of Bates Road and the Santa Barbara County line.

Sheriff’s personnel and CHP officers responded to the scene shortly before 3 p.m.

KEYT News reported that the victim was found with a single gunshot wound, but Franke said he could not discuss the apparent cause of death or other details of the case.

“At this point we’re looking at a couple different things,” he said. “I can tell you he’s alone in his car.”

The Ventura County Medical Examiner's Office said Monday that the cause of death was pending completion of an autopsy.

The man's name was being withheld pending notification of relatives.

Check back with Noozhawk for updates to this story.

