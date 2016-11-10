Sunday, June 24 , 2018, 1:56 am | Overcast 64º

 
 
 
 

Body Found in Los Olivos Is Likely Missing Solvang Woman

By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | November 10, 2016 | 8:50 p.m.
Marilyn Morgan
Marilyn Morgan

It appears that an 83-year-old Solvang woman who has been missing since the middle of October and was believed to be suicidal has been found dead.

Marilyn Morgan's car was located at about 8:30 p.m. Wednesday on a residential street in Los Olivos, according to Kelly Hoover, a spokeswoman for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies responded after neighbors reported a suspicious vehicle that had been parked in the area for an extended period, Hoover said.

Witnessees told Noozhawk the car was found on San Marcos Avenue.

"Sheriff’s deputies located a deceased female inside the vehicle." Hoover said, adding that a positive identification had not been made as of Thursday night.

Morgan was last seen on Oct. 19 at Atterdag Village in Solvang, where she lived, Hoover said. She left Atterdag Village, in the 600 block of Atterdag Road, in a 4-door white Saturn Vue, Hoover said.

“An associate of the retirement community contacted the Sheriff’s Office when Morgan did not show up for lunch, which was highly uncharacteristic of her,” Hoover previously told Noozhawk. “When she did not show up for dinner either, staff became very concerned for her safety and well-being and reported her missing.”

Morgan was believed to be suicidal based on past behavior and a statement she made to a friend prior to leaving, Hoover said.

She left without her cell phone and purse, Hoover added.

"The Coroner’s Office is in the process of making a positive identification," Hoover said. "No foul play is suspected."

The death remained under investigation.

