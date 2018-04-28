Saturday, April 28 , 2018, 5:54 pm | Fair and Breezy 71º

 
 
 
 

Man’s Body Found Near Dolphin Fountain in Santa Barbara

By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | May 28, 2013 | 1:33 p.m.

The body of a 57-year-old man was found near the Dolphin Fountain early Tuesday morning, and Santa Barbara police say they believe the man was homeless and had been camping in the area.

At 6:11 a.m. Tuesday, a passerby in the area reported a found body on the west side of the fountain, in the adjacent bushes lining the bike path where the man appeared to have set up a small camp, Sgt. Riley Harwood told Noozhawk.

Harwood said there were no signs of foul play.

He said there was evidence the man may have been involved with some of the displays near the wharf on Memorial Day, where the Veterans for Peace Crosses were erected to honor fallen soldiers of the Iraq and Afghanistan wars.

The man’s name has not been released, and the case has been forwarded to the county Coroner’s Office to begin notifying next of kin.

