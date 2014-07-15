Body Found on Santa Barbara Bus Bench

A man's body was found on State Street bus bench Tuesday morning, and though police are investigating, they do not believe there was any foul play.

The Santa Barbara Coroner's Office has identified the man as Paul William Elyanow, 46, and say he was a transient.

At 9:02 a.m., a call came in reporting a body on the bus bench in the 3900 block of State Street, and arriving paramedics determined that the man was dead, according to Sgt. Riley Harwood of the Santa Barbara Police Department.

"There don't appear to be any signs of trauma and it's looking at this point like he died of natural causes," he said.

