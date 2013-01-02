Man’s Body Found on Santa Barbara’s Westside

Detectives were called in Tuesday night after a man’s body was found on the city’s Westside, according to the Santa Barbara Police Department.

Emergency personnel who responded to a hillside near Micheltorena and San Pascual streets at about 6:45 p.m. found the man near a tree, and determined that he was dead, said Sgt. Jill Beecher.

The victim was a 41-year-old man who had some connection to a Westside address, but may have been homeless, said Sgt. Riley Harwood.

The man’s name was being withheld pending notification of relatives, Harwood said.

“There was nothing real suspicious” about the situation, Beecher said, adding that a detective was called in to rule out foul play.

The remains were turned over to the Santa Barbara County Coroner’s Office for autopsy, Beecher said.

