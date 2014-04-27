Body Found on State Street in Downtown Santa Barbara

A body was found Sunday on State Street in Santa Barbara, but authorities say they do not suspect foul play.

Shortly after 7 a.m., a passer-by reported a man down in the 600 block of State Street, across from the Metro 4 Theatre, according to Santa Barbara police Sgt. Bryan Jensen.

Firefighters and paramedics quickly determined that the man was deceased, and called in police, said Jensen, who added that there were “no signs of foul play.”

“He more than likely was a homeless person,” Jensen said. “He appeared to be a local transient” in his 60s.

Police know the man’s identity, Jensen said, but were withholding it pending notification of next of kin.

The Santa Barbara County Coroner’s Office took possession of the body, Jensen said.

