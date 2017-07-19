Tuesday, April 17 , 2018, 3:51 am | Fair 46º

 
 
 
 

Body of Lompoc Man Missing in Kern County’s Lake Isabella Reportedly Found

By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | updated logo 7:20 p.m. | July 19, 2017 | 2:49 p.m.
Paige Arellanes Click to view larger
Paige Arellanes (Facebook photo)

A body believed to be a missing 18-year-old Lompoc man was found in Lake Isabella on Wednesday.

At approximately 9 a.m.,  Kern County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue dive team located the body of a male subject near Red's Marina.

“The Coroner’s Office will release the name of the decedent once a positive identification has been made and next of kin have been notified. An autopsy will be scheduled to determine cause and manner of death,” Kern County officials said. 

The body reportedly is Paige Arellanes, who disappeared under the water near Red's Marina on Saturday afternoon after his floatation device broke free from the rocks it had been tied to onshore.

Family members had traveled to Lake Isabella to help search for the missing teen on Tuesday and Wednesday.

“We weren’t going to leave that lake without him,” his sister-in-law, Jeanette Gaitan, said Wednesday afternoon. 

Arellanes, who turned 18 on July 4, was an avid skateboarder and bicyclist. He was visiting family in Kern County and was due to return soon to Lompoc. 

While details remain up in the air, Gaitan said the family plans to hold fundraisers to help pay for the burial costs.

A Go Fund Me page has been set for the family to raise $8,000, and can be found by clicking here.

The Kern River feeds the Lake Isabella, which is approximately 40 miles northeast of Bakersfield. 

As heavy snow pack melts in the nearby mountains, rivers are seeing strong currents that are making summer fun treacherous in Kern County, which has seen a number of other drownings and near drowings since Memorial Day.

