Body of Man Missing at Guadalupe Beach Located

Benito Flores died after being swept away at the end of a baptismal ceremony

The body of a 46-year-old Santa Maria man who disappeared in the surf at Guadalupe Beach late last month was located and recovered Friday, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department.

Benito Flores' remains were discovered at about 7:45 a.m. in a tidal pool near Mussel Rock, about 2.5 miles from where he was last seen on March 30, said Kelly Hoover, a sheriff's spokeswoman.

"Flores, along with two other people, was swept into the ocean during strong riptide conditions at the conclusion of a baptismal ceremony," Hoover said. "The other two people managed to make it to shore, but Flores was unaccounted for."

Authorities searched the coastline for several days, but were unable to locate Flores' body.

A hiker discovered his remains Friday morning and alerted authorities.

"Deputies responded and due to the remote area, the sheriff’s Search and Rescue Team, Dive Team and Santa Barbara County Air Support Copter 3 were called in for assistance," Hoover said. "The groups worked together to retrieve the body and transport the decedent out of the area."

— Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.