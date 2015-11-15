Thursday, May 3 , 2018, 9:47 am | Fair 59º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Advice

Arroyo Grande Man Identified As Missing Boater Found on South Vandenberg Air Force Base Coast

By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | updated logo | November 15, 2015 | 7:02 p.m.

An Arroyo Grande man has been identified as the boater whose body was found Sunday afternoon, less than 24 hours after he was reported missing when his vessel capsized off the coast of Vandenberg Air Force Base.

The U.S. Coast Guard reported the discovery at 3:25 p.m. Sunday.

The body of the man, Jeffrey Delbert McDonald, 46, was located along the coast about 50 yards from the boat ramp on South Base.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department released his name Monday after McDonald's family was notified of his death.

Crews from the Coast Guard and the Santa Barbara County Fire Department began searching for the man about 8 p.m. Saturday after the capsizing was reported.

The man was one of three in a 14-foot aluminum boat that capsized 100 yards southeast of Point Arguello, Coast Guard officials said.

The other two men were able to swim to shore, but their companion disappeared.

The search included a 47-foot motor lifeboat from Coast Guard Station Morro Bay, a HH-65 Dolphin helicopter from Air Station Los Angeles, a HH-60 Jayhawk helicopter from Air Station San Diego and the Coast Guard Cutter Blacktip, based at Channel Islands Harbor.

A Santa Barbara County Air Support Unit helicopter also joined the search as did county firefighters.

The Coast Guard on Sunday issued reminders to boaters:

» Always wear a life jacket. Since there is little time to reach for stowed vests when accidents occur, wearing one at all times reduces the risk of drowning. Federal law requires vessels to have a personal floatation device on board for each passenger.

» File a float plan. A float plan lets family and friends know a boater’s destination and expected time of return. This can be vital information for responders searching for an overdue boater who may be in distress.

» Have a signaling device to communicate distress on the water. Boaters should have a marine-band radio, signal flares and an emergency position-indicating radio beacon to alert first responders.

Boaters can reach the Coast Guard on marine-band radios on VHF channel 16 any time of the day. An emergency position-indicating radio provides search-and-rescue coordinators with vital information such as phone numbers and the description and type of vessel, which allows the Coast Guard to respond much quicker, officials said.

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 