Body of Missing Santa Barbara Man Found in Yosemite National Park

The search for an 18-year-old Santa Barbara man reported missing in Yosemite National Park has come to a sad ending.

The body Gerardo Cruz Hernandez was located as darkness fell Tuesday, near where his vehicle was found on Nov. 22, Scott Gediman, a Yosemite spokesman, told Noozhawk.

Hernandez's remains were recovered Wednesday morning and were being turned over to the Mariposa County Sheriff’s Coroner’s Office, which will perform an autopsy, Gediman said.

There was no obvious cause of death, Gediman said, adding that foul play was not suspected.

Hernandez had last been seen the morning of Nov. 22 in Santa Barbara, and the National Park Service said his vehicle was found that night at Glacier Point, which overlooks the Yosemite Valley, Half Dome and Yosemite Falls.

Yosemite rangers worked with several agencies during the search effort, including the California Highway Patrol, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department, YODOGS (volunteer search dog team), and National Park Service special agents.

Results of the investigation into Hernandez's death are not expected for a couple weeks, Gediman said.

Friends have established a GoFundMe page to assist Hernandez’s family. Click here to make an online donation.

