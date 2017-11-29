Saturday, April 14 , 2018, 7:48 am | Fair 46º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Body of Missing Santa Barbara Man Found in Yosemite National Park

By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | November 29, 2017 | 4:02 p.m.
Gerardo Cruz Hernandez Click to view larger
Gerardo Cruz Hernandez

The search for an 18-year-old Santa Barbara man reported missing in Yosemite National Park has come to a sad ending.

The body Gerardo Cruz Hernandez was located as darkness fell Tuesday, near where his vehicle was found on Nov. 22, Scott Gediman, a Yosemite spokesman, told Noozhawk.

Hernandez's remains were recovered Wednesday morning and were being turned over to the Mariposa County Sheriff’s Coroner’s Office, which will perform an autopsy, Gediman said.

There was no obvious cause of death, Gediman said, adding that foul play was not suspected.

Hernandez had last been seen the morning of Nov. 22 in Santa Barbara, and the National Park Service said his vehicle was found that night at Glacier Point, which overlooks the Yosemite Valley, Half Dome and Yosemite Falls.

Yosemite rangers worked with several agencies during the search effort, including the California Highway Patrol, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department, YODOGS (volunteer search dog team), and National Park Service special agents.

Results of the investigation into Hernandez's death are not expected for a couple weeks, Gediman said.

Friends have established a GoFundMe page to assist Hernandez’s family. Click here to make an online donation.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 