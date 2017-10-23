Body of Missing Santa Maria Kayaker Washes Ashore in Cayucos

The body of a Santa Maria man was found washed up on a beach north of Cayucos on Saturday afternoon, according to the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office.

About 1:45 p.m. Saturday, authorities responded to a 9-1-1 call about a body that had been discovered about 3 miles north of Cayucos off Highway 1, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Sheriff’s deputies, coroner investigators, detectives, Cal Fire and State Parks rangers responded to the scene.

The man has been identified as 57-year-old Rene Baltazar Monterrosa, according to authorities.

Monterrosa went missing Oct. 8 when he was kayaking near Cayucos.

On Oct. 15, rescue personnel searched the waters in that same area north of Cayucos after an empty kayak was reported floating offshore.

Officials said Monterrosa’s body appeared to have been in the water for some time, and no foul play was immediately suspected.

