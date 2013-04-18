Body of Missing Vandenberg Airman Found in Florida

The body of a missing Vandenberg Air Force Base airman who disappeared last week while scuba diving in Florida has been found, officials from the base announced Thursday.

The remains of Maj. Jeffery Vincent, a reservist from the 9th Space Operations Squadron here, were recovered off the coast of Miami on Tuesday, and a Broward County medical examiner positively identified them on Wednesday.

Vincent, 39, was on leave near Key Biscayne when he disappeared.

He apparently was trying to assist another diver when the current pushed him away from the boat and out of sight, the Coast Guard told Noozhawk last week.

The search for Vincent was called off after three days.

“Jeff was an invaluable member of the 9 SOPS family,” Lt. Col. Joshua Redden, 9 SOPS Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance chief, said in a statement.

“He was an amazing officer who had unwavering dedication to the mission and embodied integrity first, service before self, and excellence in all we do.

“On behalf of the entire 9 SOPS community, we want to extend our most heartfelt condolences to Jeff’s family and friends.”

